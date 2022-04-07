Advertisement

Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now be between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

Latest News

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
FILE - Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate