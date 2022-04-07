Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest