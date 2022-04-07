DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s been in three varsity sports for all four years at Dickinson High, plus he’s All-State or a State Champion in all three as well.

All of those accolades belong to Troy Berg and he’s the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Dickinson High’s Troy Berg can seemingly do it all.

“Troy is one in a million for any coach. The leadership is the big thing. I can step out of drills, and he can lead drills. He’s a big part of that leadership on the team,” said Pete Dobitz, Dickinson baseball head coach.

A football, wrestling, and baseball standout in the Queen City — it’s all just a routine for Troy.

“It keeps me active; it keeps me doing something. I enjoy the company of all the guys, and I enjoy doing what I do. You know wrestling, football, baseball; it’s all hard work and it’s just fun to me,” said Troy Berg, Dickinson senior.

His first athletic experience was football, and the others followed closely.

“Maybe football. Started young there, and then everything kind of took off. Just the hard work and fun you have while you’re playing kind of all led into it,” said Berg.

Troy has found success in all he does, but he had to sail through rough waters to get to where he is now.

“If you ask his mom and dad, he wasn’t a winner early on. He got a little angry about it, and I think that was a drive, just burning down in his soul that he wants to get better, he wants to be better,” said Dobitz.

Berg drove himself to the collegiate level and chose baseball at the University of Jamestown.

“Baseball is one of those sports where you’re still working hard, but it’s kind of relaxed and you can still have fun with it. So, the team aspect and comradely you have with all the guys was a big part of it,” said Berg.

Sports have been an integral part of Troy’s life, but he has a new focus heading on to the next step. Berg plans to major in biology, and when choosing which college to continue athletically at, his future plans post-baseball played the biggest role.

“I think it’s just important to have a goal after sports are over because a lot of people have that dream of making it to the MLB or NFL, but the reality is most people don’t get there. So, it’s good to have a plan when you’re done with sports and have a good way to go when you’re done with everything,” said Berg.

Berg and his Midgets started the spring season 4-0, with sweeps over Wahpeton and Watford City.

