Sanford purchases 67.5 acres of land in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford officials have confirmed the healthcare system has purchased 67.5 acres of land in Grand Forks.

The plot is located along I-29 between 40th Avenue S. and 47th Avenue S.

“As our community continues to grow to the south and the southwest, Sanford Health wants to be prepared to meet the future health care needs of greater Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, and the surrounding area,” said Justin Stromme, senior director of Sanford Health Network.

A formal announcement on how Sanford plans to develop the land is expected later this year.

Altru declined to comment.

