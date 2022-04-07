Advertisement

Sanford purchases 67.5 acres of land in Grand Forks

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford officials have confirmed the healthcare system has purchased 67.5 acres of land in Grand Forks.

The plot is located along I-29 between 40th Avenue S. and 47th Avenue S.

“As our community continues to grow to the south and the southwest, Sanford Health wants to be prepared to meet the future health care needs of greater Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, and the surrounding area,” said Justin Stromme, senior director of Sanford Health Network.

A formal announcement on how Sanford plans to develop the land is expected later this year.

Altru declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Mya Geisinger
sawyer general store
Main Street Minute: New Sawyer general store serves more than just coffee
wheat planting intentions
USDA survey shows drop in North Dakota wheat acres
weather 4/6/22
Evening Weather 4/6/22
sports 4/6
6PM Sportscast 4/6/22