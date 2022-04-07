The Red River Zoo has now taken every bird off exhibit, but you can still view some

Advertisement

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bird flu cases continue to spread throughout the country and now that the first case has landed nearby, the Red River zoo decided to take action for it’s own birds.

“Now that there are confirmed cases in Cass County, that was a trigger point to take the remaining birds off exhibit,” said Sally Jacobson, executive director at the Red River Zoo.

The zoo had already taken their chickens and water fowl off exhibit last month for precaution.

Jacobson says the birds are relocated to areas that are more safe and secure from being exposed to HPAI but that doesn’t mean visitors won’t be able to see all of the birds.

“You can still see our chickens, they have a nice big window in their chicken coop and and Erwin, our kookaburra, can still be seen in our discovery barn, but the rest of the birds are off exhibit and viewable to the public at this time just because they are in spaces that are not public spaces,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson says the zoo is planning on temporarily filling the now empty bird exhibits, those details will be announced later.

For now, the ponds have been drained and the zoo continues to monitor the virus.

