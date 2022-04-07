Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot has had her next court appearance pushed back due to the amount of evidence in the case.

Nichole Rice was supposed to appear for her preliminary hearing and arraignment April 21.

The Ward County State’s Attorney’s office said they agreed with the defense to continue the hearing due to the large amount of discovery.

Police arrested the 34-year-old Rice March 16.

Rice, who is currently out on bail, recently retained a second defense counsel for the case.

She faces the chance of life in prison if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

A new court date has not yet been set.

