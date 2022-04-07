Advertisement

Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing

Nichole Rice Graphic
Nichole Rice Graphic(Station)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot has had her next court appearance pushed back due to the amount of evidence in the case.

Nichole Rice was supposed to appear for her preliminary hearing and arraignment April 21.

The Ward County State’s Attorney’s office said they agreed with the defense to continue the hearing due to the large amount of discovery.

Police arrested the 34-year-old Rice March 16.

Rice, who is currently out on bail, recently retained a second defense counsel for the case.

She faces the chance of life in prison if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

A new court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

Latest News

Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
Child Vaccination
Childhood immunization rates decline in North Dakota
Chief David Peterson speaks at Citizens Academy
Williston Citizens Academy returns
The sheriff's office said investigators quickly traced the call to 38-year-old David Diaz, a...
Ward County Sheriff: bomb, assassination threats came from jail inmate