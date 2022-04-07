Advertisement

No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest

No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed in Pederson's death(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors are not filing charges in an incident where a Bismarck man died as police tried to take him into custody.

Ryan Pederson, 43, died in August 2021 during a police altercation. Prosecutors say Pederson was agitated and advanced on officers who used an electric stun gun as Pederson continued to fight police. During the incident, prosecutors say Pederson experienced a medical emergency and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Pederson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Burleigh County State’s Attorneys say Pederson was on drugs and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be “psychomotor agitation associated with methamphetamine toxicity and physical exertion with physical restraint.” Investigators determined the conduct of officers involved was reasonable and did not cause the death.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

Latest News

Wade Bison
Fargo man accused of Mandan murder to see two years in prison for probation violation in separate case
10pm Sportscast 4/6/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/6/2022
Bismarck City Commission
Bismarck city commissioners discuss property values and property taxes
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Mya Geisinger