No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors are not filing charges in an incident where a Bismarck man died as police tried to take him into custody.

Ryan Pederson, 43, died in August 2021 during a police altercation. Prosecutors say Pederson was agitated and advanced on officers who used an electric stun gun as Pederson continued to fight police. During the incident, prosecutors say Pederson experienced a medical emergency and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Pederson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Burleigh County State’s Attorneys say Pederson was on drugs and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be “psychomotor agitation associated with methamphetamine toxicity and physical exertion with physical restraint.” Investigators determined the conduct of officers involved was reasonable and did not cause the death.

