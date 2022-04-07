Montana senators praise signing of Postal Service Reform Act

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Both of Montana’s Senators are celebrating the signing of a bill that they say will improve the United States Postal Service.

President Biden signed the bill into law on Wednesday, which will require the USPS to maintain its six-day delivery standard and ease financial burdens. It passed in both the House and Senate by an overwhelming majority, and Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines say maintaining the service is vital for rural communities.

“If we wouldn’t have gotten this bill passed, it would have put the postal service at risk of default, and nobody wants that, especially those who live in the great state of Montana,” said Tester.

“This bipartisan bill will help the Postal Service better serve folks across Montana, which is especially important for Montana seniors, veterans and rural communities,” said Daines, who attended the signing ceremony at the White House.

Officials say the bill could save the postal service nearly $50 billion over the next decade.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.