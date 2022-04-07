Minotauros making playoff push

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend, the Minotauros host the Central Division’s top team, the St. Cloud Norsemen.

Minot is ranked fourth in the division and the top four teams make the playoffs.

This series is the second-to-last of the season. The Tauros did not play last weekend and rested ahead of the playoff push.

“We used that week like a bye week, like an NFL team would. We should be rested and prepared... We need to come out with our foot on the gas for the first ten minutes Friday night,” said coach Cody Campbell.

With three home games remaining in the season, Minot ranks first in the division in average attendance, and seventh out of 29 teams in the NAHL.

“Once we get a goal or the crowd into it, it really takes the energy out of the opposing team, it helps us. It brings energy into our hands. It’s so helpful, a full barn at the Maysa (Arena) is unreal. It’s something that you probably won’t get anywhere else,” said defenseman Nikolai Charchenko.

St. Cloud has won seven of eight games versus Minot this year, with the one loss in November at Maysa Arena.

The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.