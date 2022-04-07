Advertisement

Meet the NDGOP’s candidate for Secretary of State

Rep. Michael Howe
Rep. Michael Howe(nd.gov)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Representative Michael Howe earned the Republican nomination for Secretary of State at the NDGOP convention last weekend.

This is the first time someone not named ‘Al Jaeger’ has received the Republican endorsement in 30 years. Jaeger is retiring when his term is up in December, and Representative Howe has plans to carry on Secretary Jaeger’s efforts while bringing fresh ideas to the office.

“What I’d like to do, as far as business licensing goes, with the Secretary of State’s office, how can we build off that? They’ve had a great last four years of Secretary Jaeger’s run as far as, how do we modernize the office? How do we get things up to the twenty-first century? How can we help foster the growth of North Dakota’s business community?” said Howe.

Howe is the only candidate in the field at the moment. He ran unopposed at the NDGOP convention and the Dem-NPL party hasn’t yet fielded a candidate. The filing deadline for the June elections is next Monday.

