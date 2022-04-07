Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The portion of south 3rd street, referred to by some as “Restaurant Row”, is adding new food options by Kirkwood Mall. In total, five shops are coming to the parking lot of Kirkwood Mall.

It started with Chik-Fil-A opening their building, Five Guys began serving customers on Tuesday, and other restaurants are scheduled to open soon. On Tuesday restaurant employees said they served more than 200 guests throughout the day. Five Guys does have another location in North Bismarck, but they say a second location in South Bismarck was something the community wanted.

“We are so excited that Five Guys decided to join us here at Kirkwood Mall. You know, people really asking for that south location from them. And they really wanted to be on 3rd street in ‘Restaurant Row, so really it was the perfect opportunity to put them in our parking lot,” said Mikalah Auer the Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall.

Next door to Five guys is Blaze Pizza, they are only weeks away from opening. To the north of Blaze Pizza will be a Panchero’s Mexican Grill and Thrifty White Pharmacy who are both close to completing their construction as well.

