Fargo man accused of Mandan murder to see two years in prison for probation violation in separate case

Wade Bison
Wade Bison(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old driver accused of a hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old dead in Mandan has been sentenced on probation violations in a different case.

Wade Bison, of Fargo, was arrested last month after prosecutors say he killed Erwin Geigle, of Mandan, by repeatedly striking him with a stolen pickup truck before fleeing from police. Bison was taken into custody later that morning following a rollover crash in Bismarck. He is charged with murder in Morton County and fleeing in Burleigh County among other charges for this incident. Four other felony cases were reopened after his March arrest.

Wednesday, a district court judge sentenced Bison to two years in prison for a probation violation in a 2021 Burleigh County case. He originally pleaded guilty to theft and fleeing police in August 2021 when a judge sentenced him to a suspended three-year sentence.

Bison has a change of plea hearing scheduled for April 21 for the Morton County murder case. If convicted of murder, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

