Even with recent precipitation, fire danger is elevated

Wildfire in the badlands
Wildfire in the badlands(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is gradually getting warmer and the days are getting longer. With rising temperatures comes an increase in outdoor activity and the possibility of wildfires.

More people spending time outdoors combined with dead leaves, grass and other vegetation leftovers from the fall and winter leads to a “distinct spring fire season.” In the next few days, we will be experiencing high winds which only add to the possibility of wildfires.

“High winds can really move a wildfire or grassland fire in a really rapid fashion. High winds are certainly a time of year in the spring when things are so dry and combined with windy conditions it certainly is a concern for wildfires or any fires out there. So be aware of the wind reports coming up for the next few days,” said Kent Luttschwager a Wildlife Resource Section Leader with North Dakota Game and Fish.

One easy way to help prevent wildfires is to check the daily rural fire danger index and be alert to the changing weather conditions.

