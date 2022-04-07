How the 1997 blizzard affected North Dakota ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard of 1997 was catastrophic for some cattle producers across North Dakota.

25 years ago, ranchers across the state were seeing the unthinkable. They watched in horror as National Guard soldiers pulled dead livestock out of waterways and pastures from all over the state.

”That magnitude of devastation was certainly something we will long remember,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the ND Stockmen’s Association.

127,000 head of cattle died in the blizzard of ‘97.

”Many of those animals that were lost, they wandered onto bodies of water and fell through the ice and drowned. So, many of the animals that perished actually drowned in the waterways,” said Ellingson.

Al Gustin reported on the blizzard for KFYR in 1997.

”Fierce winds of that blizzard drove the cattle from the shelter on the other end of this feed yard down to this area, where snow had built up over the fence, allowing the cattle to move over the fence and drift about four miles before they met their death in the water,” said Gustin in 1997.

As a producer himself, he says it’s one of the hardest stories he’s ever had to cover.

”I felt so bad for these people. And then to expect them to come on and talk about it on the air was very difficult. It was a very difficult story to cover because as a producer, you empathize with people like that, that suffer those kinds of losses,” said Gustin.

It was unfortunate, but he says it’s part of ranching.

”It’s just one of those things that you try to be prepared as a cattle producer, but when the storms are as bad as they were in April of ‘97, it’s hard to be prepared to deal with something like that,” said Gustin.

The cattle killed in 1997 were valued at about $59 million dollars.

The National Guard had to be deployed to assist ranchers. Many of the carcasses had to be burned because nothing else could be done with the dead livestock.

