Dr. Richard Faidley accepts contract for Williston School Superintendent

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s officially a done deal for the Williston Basin School District’s new superintendent.

After less than a day of negotiations, the School Board voted on an agreed contract for Dr. Richard Faidley. It will be a 3-year deal, with him earning $205 thousand, $208 thousand, and $211 thousand respectively. While his first day will be on July 1, officials expect Faidley to soon be a part of future plans.

“The board was open to him being out here occasionally to get his feet wet and get acclimated with the strategic plan that we are currently working on. I would expect him out here for a certain amount of days prior to July 1,” said Chris Jundt, board president. Faidley has 32 years of experience in education and is currently the superintendent of the Wilson School District in West Lawn, Pennsylvania. Some of his biggest priorities are to establish himself in the community and work to build trust between the school district and the public.

