Blizzard babies: moms remember giving birth in April 1997 snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All week we’ve been looking back on the April 1997 blizzard.

Two people were killed in that storm and 16 were injured. Damage from the historic snowstorm was estimated at $44.7 million. Snow and ice caused power outages and snow totals exceeded more than 15 inches in some parts of the state.

By all accounts, it was a devastating blizzard.

But there was some good news too.

Here are the stories of three moms and their “blizzard babies.”

“This was our blizzard baby,” said Sandy Keller, as she held up a photo of her son, Luke.

Now 25, Luke will always be known as his mom’s blizzard baby. He was born April 6, 1997, in the middle of one of North Dakota’s biggest spring snowstorms.

“It was a long time ago,” said Sandy.

But to Sandy, it seems like just yesterday.

“I woke up and was in light labor. Snow was even with our second floor living room,” she recalled.

Snow was still falling, and baby was coming, so the Kellers called the police.

“The police said, ‘We’re sending snowplows and when they get there, you need to be ready to leave,’” she said.

As Susie Veverka pages through her photo album, memories of the April 1997 storm come flooding back for the Dickinson mom. Her son Mark was born April 5, 1997. It’s a story Mark has heard at least 25 times.

“I hear it just about every year,” Mark laughed.

To Susie, it seems like just yesterday. They got stuck leaving their neighborhood. So did the ambulance they called to get her to the hospital.

“They got stuck down on highway 22 by St. Patrick’s Church. They never made it to us,” she remembered.

So, Susie’s husband, Raymond, loaded her and their two young daughters into his pickup, and somehow, managed to get Susie to the hospital, the girls to a relative’s home and then back to the hospital just in time.

“Mark was seven pounds 12 ounces, and 14 inches long,” she said.

Thousands of North Dakotans lost power during that storm. Among them, the Watson family.

“We lived in an old farmhouse west of Cavalier and we had no power. It was getting chilly,” recalled Lisa Watson.

She bundled up her 10-day old baby girl, Regan, and sent her off on her first snowmobile ride to the neighbors’ house, where they had heat.

“We didn’t have our camera or phones with us all the time, so I don’t have a ton of pictures,” she said.

But the images are clear in her mind, and she’s pretty sure that first snowmobile ride forever impacted her daughter.

“My daughter is 25 now and she seeks adventure. She is an outdoor person. She hikes, loves the outdoors. We kind of joke and attribute it to that,” she said.

Against all odds, and a mammoth of a blizzard, these tiny babies were bound for big things.

“That was her first big adventure,” said Lisa with a smile.

Local snowmobile clubs gave dozens of doctors and nurses rides to work. Once they got there, hospital staff ended up working for several days straight.

