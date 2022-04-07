Advertisement

Bismarck city commissioners discuss property values and property taxes

By Hilary Lane
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9 p.m. CDT): Before a packed chamber, Bismarck city commissioners talked about property values Wednesday night.

It was a chance for them to consider the figures in the latest survey, which raised property values. And that has plenty of homeowners concerned about what they see as the inevitability of raising taxes.

But commissioners say they’re not at the point of making such a decision.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/6 at 6 p.m. CDT): Property values have gone up in Bismarck, which naturally raises homeowners’ concerns about the potential for property tax increases.

The city commission is meeting Wednesday night and taking a look at the numbers.

The city finance director said commissioners will first look over the new valuations and then decide whether to approve them. Then, the figures would go to the state for approval.

“The board has some say in basically determining whether our staff did an accurate job in determining value, and that’s really what it is and property owners have an ability to appeal this value if they feel like it’s inaccurate,” said Dmitriy Chernyak, Bismarck Finance Director.

While commissioners may discuss potential tax increases, no decisions will be made Wednesday night.

