Bishop Ryan’s Sydney Upton signs to Minot State Volleyball

Sydney Upton
Sydney Upton(Station)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Bishop Ryan senior Sydney Upton is staying home in Minot.

The Lions’ volleyball and basketball standout signed to play volleyball next door at Minot State Thursday morning.

Sydney led the Lions to a 2nd place finish in Region 6 volleyball and basketball this past school year.

During basketball season, she averaged 15.5 points and 9 rebounds per game.

“If my teammates make a mistake, I’ll always pick them up, be there for them. Be a leader, always know that I’m doing my best, so I guess just bringing attitude and effort to the team,” said Sydney.

MSU Volleyball finished 1-25 last season, 15th in the NSIC.

The team hired a new coach, Alex Lehocky, in January.

Sydney said she is optimistic about playing time as a freshman.

“She’s just a great leader, she’s a great player, she’s super athletic. She loves the sport, and she knows it very well... she’s going to come in, lead right away. I’m super happy for her and she’s going to do great things at Minot State, they’re lucky to have her,” said Bishop Ryan senior and friend Berkley Lundeen.

Sydney has not yet decided on a major.

