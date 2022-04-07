Angie Richman named new park superintendent at TRNP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new face at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s headquarters.

Angie Richman is the new park superintendent, and while she may be new to Medora, this isn’t the first national park she’s worked in.

Richman says she’s visited more than half of the country’s national park sites.

The new park superintendent says Theodore Roosevelt National Park has a lot to offer visitors, and there’s beauty to be seen at all hours of the day.

“I know you can see the northern lights from here, I haven’t seen them yet but I’m really looking forward to the day when I can experience that,” said Richman, park superintendent.

Richman is a 23-year veteran of the National Park Service, and her last assignment was in Utah.

She has been in a variety of leadership roles and says she’s honored to be a park superintendent.

Richman says she’s looking forward to rebuilding park staff and working closely with other agencies.

“It’s a really exciting time with the partnerships that we have coming into the Medora area, especially the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, it’s something the park wants to be part of,” said Richman.

She hopes to continue the park’s facility revitalization plan to improve the visitor centers and parking options. As for this summer, she and other staff are hoping for a busy season even with recent challenges.

“Will gas prices have an impact, it’s really hard to know what this summer will bring, but we’re hoping for a normal season,” said Richman.

Summer will be here soon, and Richman and her staff will be ready for the 2022 travel season.

The park is still looking for maintenance workers, interpreters, and employees to work with the national history association. If you’re interested, you can apply at usajobs.gov.

