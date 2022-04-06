Ward County Highway Department looks to create web site that tracks plows

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Ward County’s Highway Department is looking to create snowplow and mowing maps for the county’s website.

Ward County Highway Department Engineer Dana Larsen said on any given winter day, more than 100 people can call into the department to ask about what roads have been plowed and how long ago.

To streamline the information for everyone, the department wants to put trackers in their plows and in their tractors during mowing season and create a page on the county’s website.

“Say we would have three different colors. So, if we’ve been there in the last hour or two it would be blue. If we had been there four or five hours ago, it would be a different color, and maybe if we haven’t been there in maybe eight hours or six hours it would be more of a red color,” said Dana Larsen, the county’s highway engineer.

The initial cost of the trackers and creating the website would be more than $10,000, with a yearly upkeep cost of $3,000.

Ward County Commissioners approved the project Tuesday morning.

