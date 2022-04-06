Advertisement

Ward County Highway Department looks to create web site that tracks plows

Snowplow
Snowplow(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Ward County’s Highway Department is looking to create snowplow and mowing maps for the county’s website.

Ward County Highway Department Engineer Dana Larsen said on any given winter day, more than 100 people can call into the department to ask about what roads have been plowed and how long ago.

To streamline the information for everyone, the department wants to put trackers in their plows and in their tractors during mowing season and create a page on the county’s website.

“Say we would have three different colors. So, if we’ve been there in the last hour or two it would be blue. If we had been there four or five hours ago, it would be a different color, and maybe if we haven’t been there in maybe eight hours or six hours it would be more of a red color,” said Dana Larsen, the county’s highway engineer.

The initial cost of the trackers and creating the website would be more than $10,000, with a yearly upkeep cost of $3,000.

Ward County Commissioners approved the project Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

Latest News

Minot spring job fair Wednesday
Job fair Wednesday in Minot
North Dakota farmer moved out of Kyiv
Hoeven: North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine moved out of Kyiv
M building in Minot
EPIC Companies to renovate M Building with tax increment financing
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan