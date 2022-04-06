USDA survey shows drop in North Dakota wheat acres

MINOT, N.D. – Wheat acres saw a 1% increase nationwide, but in North Dakota, they dropped a few percentage points this year according to the 2022 USDA planting intentions survey.

Much of the state is still under a drought, but farmers are gearing up for planting. Some are looking at changing up the mix they plant.

”To get a good spring wheat crop, you really have to feed it with your fertilizer. And with costs so much higher than normal, you’re putting a lot of dollars in the ground to get a crop to grow versus maybe like a soybean or peas or barley,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer.

The USDA March survey showed an increase in acres for crops like sunflowers and soybeans, which producers say they expected this year. Jim Peterson with the Wheat Commission said he hopes to see more wheat in the June Survey.

“There’s bound to be some changes from what the March intentions were, but I think in general was maybe a little bit sharper decline in corn and spring wheat than anticipated,” said Jim Peterson, Wheat Commission.

Amanda Kopp near Minot said much of this is because of rising fertilizer costs. She adds that she’s putting in more wheat than originally planned.

“We have a lot of nitrogen left in the ground, which isn’t a good thing cause it means we didn’t have a good crop, but we can take advantage of that so that helps a little bit,” said Kopp.

Others aren’t so lucky and are switching to crops with lower input costs to balance the checkbook.

Peterson said the wheat planting season should run the next couple of weeks depending on rainfall.

