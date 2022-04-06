Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Mya Geisinger

Mya Geisinger
Mya Geisinger(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUGBY, N.D. - Mya Geisinger runs everywhere.

The senior from Rugby High plays basketball, competes in track and field, and spins a DJ shift on the local radio station.

“My teacher (said that) the radio is looking for someone, so I thought, ‘Oh, that’s interesting!’” said Mya.

She’s one of six seniors on the Rugby girls’ track and field team.

“I’m hoping that our seniors take control and lead our younger kids and show them what they need to do in a successful program,” said coach Bill Jansen.

7th through 12th graders all practice together.

“At first it’s a little different because you’re scared to talk to them, or they’re scared to talk to you. But as the season goes on, you get more comfortable with everyone,” said Mya.

“Basketball, you don’t have your 7th and 8th graders practicing with your varsity kids. You don’t have your boys practicing with your girls in most other sports,” said Jansen.

Working a radio shift from 2-3 p.m., then going straight to practice can be a challenge. Mya offered some sage advice on time.

“Use your time wisely, don’t procrastinate. When you have time in class or an off hour, get your work done. Then you can have more free time when you go home after practice,” said Mya.

Time on the radio, time on the track. It’s all Mya Geisinger.

At the Central North Dakota Conference Indoor Meet, Mya finished 4th in the triple jump and 7th in the long jump.

The Panther girls won the team score by a 54-point margin.

