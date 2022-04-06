Advertisement

Pennsylvania superintendent named new superintendent of Williston Basin School District

Dr. Richard Faidley
Dr. Richard Faidley(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District has made their decision on who should be their new leader.

After hours of interviews Wednesday, the Williston Basin School Board has voted to name Dr. Richard Faidley as their new superintendent.

Faidley, the current superintendent of the Wilson School District in West Lawn, Pennsylvania, Teresa Chaulk, superintendent of the Lincoln County School District in Wyoming, and Dr. Charles Fischer, former executive director of alternative education in California, were the three finalists who met with the board Wednesday for a second round of interviews. They were questioned on their leadership, how they would handle financial issues, and community relationships.

“The superintendent has to be engaged with the community it represents at all levels,” said Faidley.

The three candidates brought unique skillsets to the table, but members of the board said it was Faidley’s leadership and experience that put him above the rest.

“He’s a very strong leader. I think he hit the mark in his ability to build capacity and trust in the district,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

Taking over what he called a challenging situation, Faidley says he worked to reestablish trust between his school district and the community. Establishing trust and openness are his biggest priorities when he begins work in Williston.

“You’ll see me everywhere, very involved with the community and the schools. You’ll see me at student events and community events so that the community can get to know me and establish that trust,” said Faidley

Faidley has 32 years of experience in education and has a history of speaking and lobbying for education at the state level.

The board will now work to negotiate a contract with Dr. Faidley.

His first day will be July 1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

Latest News

Dean Belin is using his cell phone to control the stage lights in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium
New technology brings ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ to life at Bismarck State College
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
City of Benedict – failure to announce public meeting
City of Benedict failed to properly notice a meeting
new fire truck gladstone
Gladstone Fire Department purchases new fire truck after 62 years