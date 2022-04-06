Pennsylvania superintendent named new superintendent of Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District has made their decision on who should be their new leader.

After hours of interviews Wednesday, the Williston Basin School Board has voted to name Dr. Richard Faidley as their new superintendent.

Faidley, the current superintendent of the Wilson School District in West Lawn, Pennsylvania, Teresa Chaulk, superintendent of the Lincoln County School District in Wyoming, and Dr. Charles Fischer, former executive director of alternative education in California, were the three finalists who met with the board Wednesday for a second round of interviews. They were questioned on their leadership, how they would handle financial issues, and community relationships.

“The superintendent has to be engaged with the community it represents at all levels,” said Faidley.

The three candidates brought unique skillsets to the table, but members of the board said it was Faidley’s leadership and experience that put him above the rest.

“He’s a very strong leader. I think he hit the mark in his ability to build capacity and trust in the district,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

Taking over what he called a challenging situation, Faidley says he worked to reestablish trust between his school district and the community. Establishing trust and openness are his biggest priorities when he begins work in Williston.

“You’ll see me everywhere, very involved with the community and the schools. You’ll see me at student events and community events so that the community can get to know me and establish that trust,” said Faidley

Faidley has 32 years of experience in education and has a history of speaking and lobbying for education at the state level.

The board will now work to negotiate a contract with Dr. Faidley.

His first day will be July 1.

