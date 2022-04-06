North Dakota dispatchers help deliver baby over phone, receive award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In times of high stress and chaos, we all know someone we want to have in our corner coaching us through whatever it is we are going through.

Wednesday, two North Dakota Division of State Radio emergency dispatchers were recognized for their ability to stay collected and calm under pressure. Alexis Hellman and Leanne Heslep received “Stork Pins” for helping callers through an emergency delivery while waiting for medical services to arrive.

“There wasn’t much going on and that call came in and I was expecting maybe something typical, and it was a woman in active labor. So, I kind of had to rush to get all my things together and then just take it second by second,” said Hellman, one of the dispatchers receiving the award.

Hellman has worked as a dispatcher for five years and says it’s an honor and privilege to be recognized with the Stork Pin. She hasn’t been able to meet the new parents or the baby she helped deliver. In total, the call lasted only 20 minutes, and she said she had great support from her co-workers, some of whom were mothers themselves.

