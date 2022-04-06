Morse Code of Weather: #SafePlaceSelfie Day ahead of severe weather season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, April 6 is Safe Place Selfie day! The idea was started by the National Weather Service to encourage people to identify their safe location from various extreme weather threats. Knowing where to go ahead of time can minimize hesitation and ensure your decisions are good ones even under great duress when severe weather strikes.

Post a photo on social media on Wednesday of you in your safe place using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. Feel free to also challenge family, friends, and others to do the same by tagging them in your post.

Safe Place Selfie Day information (NOAA)

In order to be prepared for the severe weather that we can get in North Dakota, make sure that you first know what hazards are relevant to our area. As we head into the summer months, lightning, flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, damaging winds, hail, and extreme heat are all possibilities that you need to be ready for.

Also, know the differences in what constitutes a “safe place” for each of those weather hazards. For instance, a car is an effective safe place from lightning, but a horrible place to be during a tornado or flash flooding.

Safe places to go for various weather hazards (NOAA)

Also, identify your safe place from severe weather at all locations where you spend lots of time. You want to be ready when hazardous weather strikes not only at your home but also at your workplace, your gym, your school, etc.

For tornado safety, putting as many walls between you and the outside of your home is key. This means going to your basement or the lowest floor and into a small room in the center of your home is what you need to do if a tornado warning is issued for your area.

Tornado safe places in your home (KFYR)

Mobile or manufactured homes are not a safe place to be when a tornado warning is issued, so be sure to have a plan in place to go to a more substantial building (this could be a friend or family’s house or a nearby gas station). Additionally, vehicles are not the place to be during a tornado so if you’re on the roadway when a tornado warning is issued, get to the nearest building or take the nearest exit on a highway. Do not stay under an overpass as you could cause an accident on the highway and it is not a safe place to be if the tornado were to pass directly over you.

Large, open rooms like gymnasiums or department stores are not safe places to be during a tornado either. Get to a smaller, interior room of the building to stay safe through the storm.

Tornado sheltering guidelines (NOAA)

Another severe weather threat that you need to be prepared for in North Dakota is hail. Your safe place during a hail storm is similar to your safe place for a tornado, meaning that you need to get away from windows and into an interior room. And if you’re driving, stay in your vehicle and don’t park under a highway overpass. Try to get off at the nearest exit or pull over in a safe location.

Damaging hail safety (KFYR)

As we head into severe weather season it’s important that you know the difference between watches and warnings so that you know what to do when one is issued for your area. A watch is issued for an area with conditions that are favorable for severe weather development, so you should be alert and ready to go to your safe place. A warning is issued when severe weather is occurring, so you need to immediately take action and go to your safe place.

Watch versus warning (NWS Mobile)

When it comes to all types of weather hazards, heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States (using a 30-year average), followed by flooding, and then tornadoes. We are observing this “Safe Place Selfie Day” on Wednesday to make sure that you are prepared and know what to do when weather hazards impact your area. Stay safe!

Weather-related fatalities as of 2020 by type of weather event (NOAA)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.