Advertisement

Minotauros tour Minot Air Force Base

The team's 'Magic City' jerseys carried the MAFB's motto emblazoned on the back: "Only The Best...
The team's 'Magic City' jerseys carried the MAFB's motto emblazoned on the back: "Only The Best Come North."(Ken Oda / Minot Minotauros)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - ‘Minot’s Team’ and Minot’s junior hockey team connected Tuesday.

The Minot Minotauros toured Minot Air Force Base, just a few weeks after debuting the team’s ‘Magic City’ jerseys.

The jerseys carried the MAFB’s motto emblazoned on the back: “Only The Best Come North.”

The Tauros are on the edge of the team’s ninth-consecutive playoff berth and host St. Cloud at Maysa Arena this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery

Latest News

John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan
sports 4/5
6PM Sportscast 4/5/22
10pm Sportscast 4/4/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/4/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/3/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/3/2022