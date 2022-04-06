Minotauros tour Minot Air Force Base

MINOT, N.D. - ‘Minot’s Team’ and Minot’s junior hockey team connected Tuesday.

The Minot Minotauros toured Minot Air Force Base, just a few weeks after debuting the team’s ‘Magic City’ jerseys.

The jerseys carried the MAFB’s motto emblazoned on the back: “Only The Best Come North.”

The Tauros are on the edge of the team’s ninth-consecutive playoff berth and host St. Cloud at Maysa Arena this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.