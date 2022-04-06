Meet one of the Great American Bike Race stars for 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to the Great American Bike Race has begun. In 24 days, Sanford Health’s annual stationary bike relay kicks off in a quest to help local kids and young adults living with cerebral palsy and other conditions that affect development.

14-year-old Reece is one of this year’s Great American Bike Race stars.

“Reece’s really just a good kid. He wakes up every day just with a smile on his face,” said Reece’s grandfather James Fischer.

He loves music. The concert he puts on during his therapy session not only brings out smiles, but also is an exercise in a variety of developmental skills.

“We use a variety of modalities to communicate with him, but our purpose is for him to be able to independently communicate using a device or some sort of software,” said Ronni Kupris, Sanford speech language pathologist.

Reece’s day is full of quality time spent with his family and a little technology to help them out, like a home ceiling rail system.

“GABR has been great for us and having those funds to be able to have the track for us. It’s tough lifting him and the track has been wonderful,” said James Fischer.

Now at Dakota Eye Institute, Reece’s two GABR teams are picking out their “Reece’s Pieces” shirts and preparing for race day.

“So many of the recipients of the funds are patients of ours so we wanted to support things they benefited from. So that’s how it started, but over the course of time, we developed a stronger passion for GABR because one of our nurses, their grandchild is a recipient of some of the funds. That’s Reece,” said Bill Marion, team captain for Reece’s Pieces, Dakota Eye Institute.

Everyone’s eager to ride together for the cause.

“Oh my gosh, the energy at it is just so great. Everyone is so excited to cheer and push people to do their best and, you know, pedal as fast as you can, and the music. It’s just great,” said Amber Tank, team captain of Reece’s Pieces Two, Dakota Eye Institute.

Whether Reece is working with a therapist or spending time with grandpa, the GABR-funded equipment allows each space to suit everyone.

“I think that’s the most important thing, GABR has helped make kids smile,” said Kupris.

GABR funds have also helped Reece’s family with a wheelchair-accessible van and ramp, shower chair and safe bed.

The race will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on April 30th. There’s still time to register, join a team, or donate.

