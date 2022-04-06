Advertisement

Lewis & Clark Station deconstruction in Sidney ongoing

Lewis & Clark station deconstruction
Lewis & Clark station deconstruction(Courtesy: Joel Lorenz)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. - Montana-Dakota Utilities brought down a portion of the former Lewis & Clark Station in Sidney on Wednesday.

The coal-fired power plant had been operational for over sixty years before closing last March due to age and size. Since then, crews have been working to decommission the site piece by piece.

“What came down is the boiler which was a pretty big unit and piece of equipment and it was just pulled over. Deconstruction of it’s been going on since the unit retired, but it’s a lengthy process,” said Mark Hanson, MDU Spokesperson

Decommissioning is scheduled to wrap up by the end of summer or early fall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

Latest News

Jacob Morse, Jody Kerzman, and Henry Blakes in the "safe place" for severe weather at KFYR-TV
Morse Code of Weather: #SafePlaceSelfie Day ahead of severe weather season
Wheat crops
USDA survey shows drop in North Dakota wheat acres
Alexis Hellman received a "Stork Pin" for helping callers through an emergency delivery
North Dakota dispatchers help deliver baby over phone, receive award
March job openings
Drop in job openings across North Dakota in March