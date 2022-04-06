Lewis & Clark Station deconstruction in Sidney ongoing

SIDNEY, M.T. - Montana-Dakota Utilities brought down a portion of the former Lewis & Clark Station in Sidney on Wednesday.

The coal-fired power plant had been operational for over sixty years before closing last March due to age and size. Since then, crews have been working to decommission the site piece by piece.

“What came down is the boiler which was a pretty big unit and piece of equipment and it was just pulled over. Deconstruction of it’s been going on since the unit retired, but it’s a lengthy process,” said Mark Hanson, MDU Spokesperson

Decommissioning is scheduled to wrap up by the end of summer or early fall.

