Job fair Wednesday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Those in Minot looking for a new job can meet with employers at the North Central North Dakota spring job fair Wednesday.

Job Service North Dakota and the Minot Area Chamber EDC are putting on the event at the Minot Municipal Auditorium in the Armory from 3 to 6 p.m.

The state reported 19,600 job postings statewide as of last month.

More than 1,800 of those are for the Minot region alone.

Organizers advise you dress professionally and bring copies of your resume.

The job fair is free and open to anyone.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.