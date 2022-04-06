Advertisement

Job fair Wednesday in Minot

Minot spring job fair Wednesday
Minot spring job fair Wednesday(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Those in Minot looking for a new job can meet with employers at the North Central North Dakota spring job fair Wednesday.

Job Service North Dakota and the Minot Area Chamber EDC are putting on the event at the Minot Municipal Auditorium in the Armory from 3 to 6 p.m.

The state reported 19,600 job postings statewide as of last month.

More than 1,800 of those are for the Minot region alone.

Organizers advise you dress professionally and bring copies of your resume.

The job fair is free and open to anyone.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

Latest News

North Dakota farmer moved out of Kyiv
Hoeven: North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine moved out of Kyiv
M building in Minot
EPIC Companies to renovate M Building with tax increment financing
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan
Snowplow
Ward County Highway Department looks to create web site that tracks plows