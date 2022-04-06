Hoeven: North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine moved out of Kyiv

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine on charges he plotted to assassinate a senior government official has been moved out of the embattled capital of Kyiv, according to Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

Hoeven’s office released a statement to Your News Leader Tuesday night saying Kurt Groszhans, of Ashley, “has been relocated outside of Kyiv for his safety.”

Details are limited, including where Groszhans was moved to, and when.

Investigators in Ukraine have accused Groszhans of paying someone to kill a former business partner, who now serves in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, met with Groszhans during a trip to Ukraine in January and relayed messages to him from his family.

“We continue doing all that we can to ensure his safety, and our ultimate objective is to get him out of the country,” said Hoeven’s office.

