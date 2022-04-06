Gladstone Fire Department purchases new fire truck after 62 years

GLADSTONE, N.D. (KFYR) - After five years of saving up, the Gladstone Consolidated Fire District was able to purchase a new fire truck.

The fire chief says it’s a major upgrade for fighting fires. The last truck like it was first purchased in 1960.

“We’ve re-built it since then and limped it along over the years, made it work, it served its purpose, but it came to the point now where we just couldn’t redo that truck anymore,” said Chief Joe Wanner, Gladstone Consolidated Fire District.

Wanner says the department has been saving energy impact funds, money from fundraisers, and county support to purchase a new fire truck.

It rolled into the station just recently, and Wanner says the all-volunteer team is excited to use it.

“You start with a dream first, and then you start biting at it and we got there,” said Wanner.

The truck has features the former unit lacked. It is higher off the ground, is four-wheel drive, and has connected water hoses.

There is an attached tank they can dump water into to increase tank capacity and much more storage space.

Wanner says the truck will be used for structure and grass fires because it can drive on rough terrain and is able to pump a lot of water.

“We can’t do anything but prepare for the worst, obviously we have dry weather, we have got grass, it’s all dry, but we also have to contend with the winds that we’ve had lately,” said Wanner.

With a possibly busy fire season ahead, the purchase comes at a good time.

The new truck is a highlight of Wanner’s career with the department. He has been the chief for 32 years.

