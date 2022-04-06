EPIC Companies to renovate M Building with tax increment financing

MINOT, N.D. – EPIC Companies in Minot is renovating the M building downtown, with a little help from the city.

The M building has been empty for more than a decade. EPIC companies hopes to open it up for business and apartments.

”I’m from here and I’ve done as much as I can to help Minot, and it’s still home. I’m bullish on Minot,” said Todd Berning, EPIC Companies.

State law allows businesses to apply for Tax Increment Financing for the rehabilitation of slum or blighted areas. It causes property taxes to be used in a different way.

”The thing that I like about this model is that it’s the most effective tool in economic development because it’s making growth pay for growth. You’re not making the rest of the taxpayers throughout the city or the county pay this developer to make this happen. We’re using the future tax revenues that this developer pays to pay for those public benefits,” said Harold Schaefer, City Manager.

What it all means is that the city will issue bonds to pay for $2.7 million of work. The owner will pay 90% of his property taxes towards the bonds for the next 20 years or until everything is paid off.

”Property tax collected from that property will exceed what we would have collected in those 20 years in the first year back online. So again, just on a return on investment standpoint, becoming a community partner, working with people that are willing to invest in our community. I think it’s a good idea,” said Alderman Paul Pitner, Minot.

Ward County and the Minot Public School district both have the option to support or pull out of the deal. The total cost of the project is $14.7 million.

The School District will be discussing the plan on Thursday. The Public Hearing will be held in May. Epic staff say they hope to start renovations by the end of June.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.