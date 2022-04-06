Drop in job openings across North Dakota in March

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job openings in North Dakota are way down. The March job openings report from the Labor Market Information Center shows job openings have dropped more than 9% since February.

The state has just more than 17,800 openings. The highest demand for workers is still in the health care industry.

Farming, fishing, forestry, and transportation also rank high for job openings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.