Advertisement

Drop in job openings across North Dakota in March

March job openings
March job openings(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job openings in North Dakota are way down. The March job openings report from the Labor Market Information Center shows job openings have dropped more than 9% since February.

The state has just more than 17,800 openings. The highest demand for workers is still in the health care industry.

Farming, fishing, forestry, and transportation also rank high for job openings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

Latest News

Jacob Morse, Jody Kerzman, and Henry Blakes in the "safe place" for severe weather at KFYR-TV
Morse Code of Weather: #SafePlaceSelfie Day ahead of severe weather season
Wheat crops
USDA survey shows drop in North Dakota wheat acres
Alexis Hellman received a "Stork Pin" for helping callers through an emergency delivery
North Dakota dispatchers help deliver baby over phone, receive award
Lewis & Clark station deconstruction
Lewis & Clark Station deconstruction in Sidney ongoing