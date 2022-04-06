City of Benedict failed to properly notice a meeting

BENEDICT, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Attorney General says the city of Benedict failed to report a meeting and violated the state’s Century Code.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley responded to an inquiry over the advanced notice of the July 12 meeting, saying the city prepared an agenda but didn’t post a notice of the meeting.

Wrigley says the issue has already been remedied, and that minutes from the meeting have been printed in the newspaper.

The city will also have to provide those minutes to anyone who requests them free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.