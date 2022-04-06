Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bo Duke will be driving the General Lee in Mandan this summer. John Schneider is the actor who played Bo Duke on Dukes of Hazzard and he is scheduled to be racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Friday, June 10.

Schneider will be part of several events in Mandan from June 10-12. He will be giving rides in the General Lee on Saturday of that week. The General Lee is an orange 1969 Dodge Charger made famous on the Dukes of Hazzard show.

His band, John Schnieder & the Stars N’ Bars Band, is scheduled to play during the Big Rig Show and Shine at Dacotah Speedway. Schneider will also be at Buggies and Blues on June 12.

The regular racing schedule at Dacotah Speedway is scheduled to start on Friday, April 22.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.