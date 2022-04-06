Bismarck police arrest man they say stabbed 33-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police took a 38-year-old into custody after they say he stabbed a 33-year-old.

Police say Derek Carda of Bismarck was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a North Washington Street apartment Tuesday evening. They say Carda was found at the scene and the victim was later located at a hotel. The victim was treated at the hospital for three stab wounds.

Carda is charged with aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.