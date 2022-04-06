Advertisement

Bismarck police arrest man they say stabbed 33-year-old

Derek Carda
Derek Carda(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police took a 38-year-old into custody after they say he stabbed a 33-year-old.

Police say Derek Carda of Bismarck was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a North Washington Street apartment Tuesday evening. They say Carda was found at the scene and the victim was later located at a hotel. The victim was treated at the hospital for three stab wounds.

Carda is charged with aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

