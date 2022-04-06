Advertisement

Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop

Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine are off the streets following a traffic stop on Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota.

Authorities performed a “routine” traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy smelled marijuana, and proceeded to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $80,000, along with a loaded firearm, nearly a pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Authorities did not give details on arrests stemming from the seizure.

Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel commended the deputy’s work, saying “a seizure of this size has implications far beyond our area.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
Digging out from the Blizzard of 1997 in Bismarck
Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

Latest News

Dean Belin is using his cell phone to control the stage lights in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium
New technology brings ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ to life at Bismarck State College
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
City of Benedict – failure to announce public meeting
City of Benedict failed to properly notice a meeting
new fire truck gladstone
Gladstone Fire Department purchases new fire truck after 62 years
early detection of alzheimers
Challenges diagnosing early-onset Alzheimer’s development