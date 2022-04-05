Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 34-year-old Sunday after they say he threatened workers at a local grocery store.

Witnesses told police that Gabriel Gonzalez of Bismarck approached Cash Wise employees and threatened to kill them while trying to access the cash register. They say it seemed he was trying to access a weapon in his bag. Police say Gonzalez appeared to be under the influence.

Gonzalez is charged with felony robbery. He is in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

