Advertisement

Witnesses say Bismarck man threatened employees in grocery store robbery

34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery
34-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez arrested in grocery store robbery(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 34-year-old Sunday after they say he threatened workers at a local grocery store.

Witnesses told police that Gabriel Gonzalez of Bismarck approached Cash Wise employees and threatened to kill them while trying to access the cash register. They say it seemed he was trying to access a weapon in his bag. Police say Gonzalez appeared to be under the influence.

Gonzalez is charged with felony robbery. He is in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river

Latest News

Bikes in storage for GABR
115 bikes to get fine tuned before GABR
Coordinated stop lights in Minot
Minot traffic signals getting coordinated
Minot International Airport projects
Minot International Airport projects coming up
Minot water main replacement
Different focus for Minot water main replacement
30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans
Pair will face another jury in Bismarck murder case