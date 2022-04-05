Advertisement

Unforeseen delays leave North Dakota’s zoo animals waiting for approved vaccine

Snow leopard at the Dakota Zoo
Snow leopard at the Dakota Zoo(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, zoo animals across the country tested positive for COVID-19. Some died. Many of those affected were big cats. That’s why zoos, including Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, considered vaccinating their cats with a coronavirus vaccine made for animals by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis.

Bismarck’s zoo is a breeding facility for endangered snow leopards, one of the animals at risk for the virus. When the opportunity arose to vaccinate the creatures, zoo officials applied and were approved for the vaccine by the state veterinarian.

Now around five months later, the vaccine has not arrived, and the virus has progressed through several more variants. 

“We haven’t seen any symptoms in any of our animals, which is a good thing. So, if and when that vaccine shows up, we will have to determine if that is still the best course of action,” said Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

Lincoln says animal health and safety is a top priority at the zoo and they will continue to watch for expert direction if the vaccine arrives. Zoetis has not yet responded to Your News Leader’s request for comment.

In the meantime, the zoo is open for normal operations. Visitors can see new zoo babies this spring including a baby camel born a little over a week ago.

Summer hours at the zoo begin April 23rd.

