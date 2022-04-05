Advertisement

Residents remember one of North Dakota’s biggest blizzards, 25 years later

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people who lived in North Dakota in the late ‘90s remembers the 1997 blizzard. And just about everyone has a blizzard story.

Nobody was going anywhere in North Dakota 25 years ago.

“On April 5th, we had so much snow, our driveway and our front doors were nearly buried. It was crazy,” said Shelly Steinwand of Bismarck.

Shelly Steinwand’s family lived in Dickinson, and her husband couldn’t make it back home before the blizzard hit. When her son fell sick with a fever, the neighborhood geared up for action.

“My neighbor had trudged over through the snow to check on me and the kids. After she saw my little baby wasn’t feeling well, she told her husband to get ready because she was pretty sure they were going to have to take him to the hospital on a snowmobile that night,” said Steinwand.

Luckily, there was no need for that snowmobile ride. But it turned out that was just about the only way to get around.

“We were up in Minot, Les was the store manager at Menards up there. He went to work by snowmobile, and that’s how they got all their workers there, was by snowmobile. That’s how they got them home too,” said Cory Vatnsdal of Bismarck.

Other people throughout the state faced other problems. One group that was especially hurt by the storm was ranchers.

“It was almost unbearable. Just talking about it brings back terrible memories and it’s hard to do,” said Wesley Niederman.

The state lost more than 100,000 head of cattle to the storm.

“We were very lucky. We lost about two cows and about five calves. I know a neighbor of ours, he lost a lot of calves, and it was so devastating to him that he quit ranching,” said Niederman.

Of course, what followed the blizzard of 1997 was the flood of 1997, which caused more than $3.5 billion in damage to Grand Forks and East Grand Forks alone.

