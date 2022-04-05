Advertisement

Pair will face another jury in Bismarck murder case

30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck men who are charged with murder will once again face a jury.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans shot and killed 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis in a Bismarck apartment in March 2021. The men stood trial last March, but the jury could not reach a decision and Judge Daniel Borgen declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors decided to retry the case. The new trial is set for nine days in October.

