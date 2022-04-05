Pair will face another jury in Bismarck murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck men who are charged with murder will once again face a jury.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans shot and killed 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis in a Bismarck apartment in March 2021. The men stood trial last March, but the jury could not reach a decision and Judge Daniel Borgen declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors decided to retry the case. The new trial is set for nine days in October.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.