Minot traffic signals getting coordinated

Coordinated stop lights in Minot
Coordinated stop lights in Minot(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Soon you might not be stopped at every intersection going down Broadway in Minot.

City staff are making progress towards a traffic control system that will coordinate the stoplights around Minot.

Initially, it is planned to link 28 of the city’s 49 traffic signals.

They hope to connect more than 40 by the end of 2022.

“The ATMS will serve as a capstone signal project and tie in the recent improvements that the city has made in upgrading signal cabinets and signal controllers,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

