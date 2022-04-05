Advertisement

Minot grass fire destroys 100 acres of land, burn bans ensue

Minot grass fire near the airport
Minot grass fire near the airport(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A grass fire burned roughly 100 acres of land south of Minot International Airport Monday.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. and it took crews close to three hours to contain it.

Six fire departments responded.

Some land within airport-owned property was burned, however, no structures or flights were impacted.

The Minot Rural Fire Chief said that the fire was most likely started by a controlled burn gone wrong due to strong winds.

“It’s not anticipated, so it will throw a spark out and the wind will carry it quite a distance away. The fire traveled up the hill that burned up about three acres right away, it didn’t long at all,” said Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol.

Weltikol added that it is discouraging not only to him, but also to the crews to see this large of a fire this early in the season.

In hopes of combating further fires, the Ward County Commissioners adopted a burn ban Tuesday morning.

The ban goes into effect when the fire index is high, very high, extreme, or when a red flag warning is issued. You cannot have open burning, recreational fires, or light off fireworks.

This does not include the use of grills or commercially-sold enclosed fire pits. The ban will go through November.

Weltikol said it’s not typical to see a ban go into effect as early as this year, but much of the state is still in a drought, despite snowfall this winter.

“It’s just been miserably dry. A lot of people thought there was a lot of moisture in that snow that we had all winter, we did not have a lot of moisture in that. Some of that just went right to the rivers and not really into the ground,” said Weltikol.

He added that it’s always best to check current fire conditions or call the central dispatch before you burn.

Pierce County Commissioners also issued a fire emergency declaration and burn ban Tuesday. The burn ban follows Ward County’s but does not apply to the cities of Balta, Rugby or Wolford. The ban expires on Oct. 31.

