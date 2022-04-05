Advertisement

How you can help the Roosevelt Park Zoo name its new Amur tigers

The Roosevelt Park Zoo family has grown by three, after the zoo's resident female Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to cubs(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo recently welcomed three new Amur tiger cubs, and you have the chance to pick their names!

The zoo selected four names for either gender and is asking the public to vote. For boys: it’s Artem, Dmitri, Igor, and Luka.

For girls: Katya, Kira, Nikita, and Viktoria. All of the names have roots in the area of Russia that the tigers are from.

They will announce the genders of the cubs and the three appropriate names with the most votes on April 29.

You can go here to donate and vote. There will also be a bracket-style poll on their Facebook page in the lead up to the announcement.

