Hoeven a ‘no’ on Biden SCOTUS nominee

Senator John Hoeven
Senator John Hoeven(Hoeven's office)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven met with President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Tuesday before her confirmation vote is held in the Senate this week.

In a statement, Hoeven announced he wouldn’t vote to confirm Jackson’s nomination, raising concerns about her experience on the bench.

Hoeven said: “We need Supreme Court Justices that will uphold the law, and who will not legislate from the bench. After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and meeting with her today, I am concerned that she will not strictly uphold the Constitution and law as written, and will engage in judicial activism. I am also concerned by her history of providing sentences below sentencing guidelines and her treatment of terrorists at Guantanamo as criminals rather than prisoners of war. For these reasons I cannot support her nomination to the Supreme Court.”

The vote will likely be held later this week. Jackson is expected to be confirmed, with three Republican lawmakers expected to vote with the Democrats.

