Hettinger students learn value of volunteering through Mini Chamber

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) – Volunteering might be one of the most rewarding things we can do. It helps build confidence, offers a chance to meet new people and is an easy way to make a difference in your community.

The good news: it’s never too early to start volunteering where you live. Just ask a group of fifth and sixth graders in Hettinger. They are committed to giving their time to their community.

This is exactly where Brooke Schneider always wanted to be.

“I love this town,” Schneider said.

She grew up here in Hettinger, left for college and couldn’t wait to come back.

“I love this small town. I love everything about it,” said Schneider, who teaches math and science to students in grades 5-7.

Now, she’s hoping to pass her love for her hometown on to her students.

“We want kids to come back to Hettinger,” she explained.

So, every Tuesday morning, she meets with this group of fifth and sixth graders. They are members of the Hettinger Mini Chamber.

“I just want them to feel proud to be in the community,” Schneider said.

She is instilling that pride by helping them with different service projects.

“We do fun projects and activities,” said Liam Kennedy, a fifth grader.

So far this year, this group has helped with the chamber’s annual banquet, assisted businesses with spring cleaning, and held a lemonade stand to raise money to purchase gifts for the angel tree. They even went reverse trick or treating and gave candy to residents at the nursing home and assisted living facility.

It’s enough to get these kids hooked on helping others.

“Just being able to help people. I just think that’s really cool,” said sixth grader Lydia Kilzer.

“You can become a better person,” added Kennedy.

“It’s really cool to see their excitement,” Schneider said.

Local business owners have noticed the kids’ excitement and hard work. And they say these kids give them hope for the future.

“It’s so great when kids take part in their own community,” said Kathleen Brackel, owner of KB Jewelers, a business on Hettinger’s main street.

Because the more involved they are, the better citizens they’ll be.

About 20 kids are a part of this year’s mini chamber. Mrs. Schneider first started the group in 2019, but COVID forced them to take a couple of years off.

