Game and Fish advises looking out for fire dangers during spring season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With spring activities getting underway, outdoor enthusiasts are being told to be aware of their surroundings, as dry conditions have the state in a position for a potential rise in wildfires.

Anyone heading outdoors is encouraged to check the state’s fire danger index. Game and Fish says springtime is normally known for its quickly changing weather patterns. At this time, the majority of the state’s fire danger is low, while the northwest corner is moderate.

North Dakota Adjective Fire Danger as of 4/5/22 (KFYR)

Game and Fish adds that county governments have the authority to adopt penalties for violations related to burning bans.

You can find the current conditions at NDResponse.gov.

