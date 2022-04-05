Advertisement

Game and Fish advises looking out for fire dangers during spring season

Fire departments are warning of burn dangers
Fire departments are warning of burn dangers(ky3)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With spring activities getting underway, outdoor enthusiasts are being told to be aware of their surroundings, as dry conditions have the state in a position for a potential rise in wildfires.

Anyone heading outdoors is encouraged to check the state’s fire danger index. Game and Fish says springtime is normally known for its quickly changing weather patterns. At this time, the majority of the state’s fire danger is low, while the northwest corner is moderate.

North Dakota Adjective Fire Danger as of 4/5/22
North Dakota Adjective Fire Danger as of 4/5/22(KFYR)

Game and Fish adds that county governments have the authority to adopt penalties for violations related to burning bans.

You can find the current conditions at NDResponse.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team in the Missouri River
Burleigh-Morton County Dive Rescue & Recovery team follows possible lead to missing person’s case
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk from her hearing Monday morning.
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child neglect charge in infant death case
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
Livestock disaster relief
Livestock disaster relief for ranchers coming soon
mineral rights ruling
North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river

Latest News

Bikes in storage for GABR
115 bikes to get fine tuned before GABR
Coordinated stop lights in Minot
Minot traffic signals getting coordinated
Minot International Airport projects
Minot International Airport projects coming up
Minot water main replacement
Different focus for Minot water main replacement
30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans
Pair will face another jury in Bismarck murder case