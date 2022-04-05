Different focus for Minot water main replacement

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council selected the company that’ll be replacing water mains in 2022, though they had to raise the budget to meet the bid.

Post Construction won with a bid of just under $2.4 million. The budget for the project was $2 million, so the city is expanding it for the work.

They plan to change their focus in 2022.

“For water main replacement in areas where the water mains are in poor condition. The replacement for 2021 was based on the areas that require significant maintenance repairing water main breaks,” said Shaun Sipma, Minot mayor.

