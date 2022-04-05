Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It may have been labeled a “mature” play by top producers, but officials say there is plenty of work to be done in the Williston Basin for many years to come.

Since the start of the oil boom, methods of extracting oil have been evolving. New techniques and technology have expanded the core area of the Bakken, increasing the productivity of wells and improving the long-term outlook.

North Dakota is not running out of premium drilling locations; in fact, they are growing according to data collected by the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. Three thousand square miles of acreage were added to the core, or Tier 1 area, which is the most productive part of the play. That means areas once thought marginally attractive could now produce at the same level as a Tier 1 well.

“(Operators are) lowering the breakeven costs in those areas and they’re essentially adding more inventory to their portfolios that can be attractive at lower price points which is incredibly encouraging,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

Improved fracking techniques and the creation of longer laterals are playing a role in that expansion.

“The Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas of the Bakken are not going to be developed with 2-mile laterals. They will be developed with 3-mile and 4-mile laterals so that results in an adjustment downwards in the number of wells that we’ll drill on the landscape,” said Lynn Helms, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director.

Officials say the data also shows that there’s plenty of inventory available.

“With this work, we’re anticipating decades of additional drilling work and decades of production that follows as those new wells come online,” said Kringstad.

Currently, the state has about 17,000 producing wells, and officials expect that number to more than double in the next two decades.

Members of North Dakota’s Industrial Commission say with decades of life left, the state will continue to play a major role in achieving energy independence while having some of the best investment opportunities for producers.

