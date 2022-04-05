Air Force rebrands ICBM system as “Sentinel”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force’s defense system that includes the missiles operated out of Minot Air Force Base has a new name — Sentinel.

The Air Force announced Tuesday that Sentinel was the new name given to the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. The system is a planned modernization of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system, one of the three legs of the country’s nuclear triad.

The full name is LGM-35A Sentinel.

The plan is to upgrade the country’s defense systems from the Minuteman III missiles to Sentinel. The department indicated the upgrade would cost less than extending the life of the current ICBM fleet.

Minot Air Force Base, along with F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming, and Malmstrom AFB in Montana will house the new system.

